Man beats nephew to death with stick after argument in UP's Jaunpur; four arrested

Jaunpur (UP) Aug (PTI) A man allegedly beat his 32-year-old nephew to death with a stick following a heated argument at Chitko village in Jaunpur district, police said on Saturday.

Police have named seven persons in the FIR, of which four have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder that was reported on Friday.

The main accused, Ramdayal Rajhbhar, fled from the scene before police reached the spot.

The victim, identified as Rajkumar, reportedly got into a dispute with his uncle Ramdayal, which soon escalated into a fistfight, police said.

"During the confrontation, Ramdayal hit his nephew on the head with a stick. Rajkumar died on the spot due to severe head injury," Circle Officer Ajit Kumar Rajak said.

It is believed that the six other accused, all relatives of Ramdayal, were also part of the brawl, the officer said.

DSP Ayush Srivastava said a police team has been formed to trace the remaining accused, including Ramdayal.

Cops have been deployed in the village to maintain peace, the officer said. PTI COR CDN SMV ARI