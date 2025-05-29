36-y-o Bengaluru man becomes thief to maintain three wives, nine children

Bengaluru: A 36-year-old man, who became a thief to take care of his three wives and nine children, has been arrested in Bengaluru, a police officer said on Thursday.

Police recovered 188 grams of gold ornaments, 550 grams of silver ornaments and Rs 1,500 in cash from Babajaan, he added.

A case has been registered at the Electronic City police station in Bengaluru.

“With the arrest, we have solved eight theft cases,” the officer told PTI.

“It’s difficult for him to maintain the family. So he became a thief. This is how it appears prima facie,” he added.

According to him, his wives are in Shikaripalya near Anekal on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Chikkaballapura and Srirangapatna.

“He is in contact with all the three wives and nine children and he is one who is taking care of all of them. He has become a professional thief,” the officer said.