Man befriends 13-year-old on social media, rapes her

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) A man has been arrested here for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl whom he had met on Instagram, police said on Wednesday.

After raping the girl, the 21-year-old accused, who works at a hotel in Goregaon area of the city, took her to Gujarat, said an official of Vakola police station.

While her family filed a missing person complaint, the girl returned home on her own and narrated what she had gone through, the official said.

After the family filed a complaint, the man was nabbed on Tuesday and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI ZA KRK