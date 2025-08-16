Man beheads father over property dispute in UP's Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 16 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly beheading his father with a spade here, over a long-standing property dispute, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday when the accused, Radheshyam Mishra (33) stormed out of the house after having an argument with his father, Bhagwat Mishra (60).

According to police, around 11 pm, when his father was asleep on a cot in the house, the accused returned with a sharp-edged spade and attacked him, nearly severing his head.

Bhagwat was taken to AIIMS, Gorakhpur where he was declared brought dead. The weapon used in the crime has been seized, police said.

Cantt Circle Officer Yogendra Singh on Saturday said, "The murder was linked to a property dispute. The accused is in custody and interrogation is underway." The victim's family members told police that Radheshyam remained disturbed after the death of a woman he had once brought home, claiming to be his partner. He never married her formally and had no children, the officer said.

The accused, who worked in Pune had returned home around 10 days ago, he added.

The body has been sent for post mortem and a murder case has been registered against Radheshyam based on the complaint lodged by his brother Sanjeev Mishra. PTI COR NAV SHS SHS OZ OZ