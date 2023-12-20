Man bites his wife's nose over dowry demand in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Dec 20 (PTI) A man allegedly injured his wife by biting her nose over dowry demand, police said on Wednesday.

Victim Ajmi (22), a resident of Maheshpur, lodged an FIR against six members of her husband's family at the CB Ganj police station on Tuesday.

Bareilly Additional Superintendent of Police, City, Rahul Bhati said that Ajmi lodged an FIR against her husband Nazim, father-in-law Sabir, family members Rihan, Rukhsar, Majid Hussain and Saeed Ahmed on Tuesday for dowry harassment and injuring her.

In her FIR, Ajmi said that she was married one-and-a-half years ago and had a five-month-old son.

After marriage, her in-laws allegedly started harassing her for bringing less dowry.

She said that her husband beat her several times and threw her out of the house, but due to the Panchayat, a compromise was reached every time. Even after this, the accused remained adamant on the demand for dowry, she alleged.

Ajmi alleged that on December 15, her in-laws beat her, and her husband Nazim injured her by biting her nose.

Police is probing the matter.