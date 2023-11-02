Man bludgeoned to death, body dumped on roadside in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 2 (PTI) An unidentified man was bludgeoned to death and his body dumped on the roadside in Gurugram, police said on Thursday.

Police said they were trying to ascertain the identity of the man, who appeared to be in his mid-20s.

A passersby spotted the body lying on the roadside in front of Kingdom of Dreams in Sector 29, just a kilometre from a police station, Thursday morning and called the police.

A police team took the body to a mortuary, an officer said, adding a large stone was recovered from the spot and was believed to have been used in the murder.

The matter is being investigated, the police officer said. PTI COR SMN