Man bludgeoned to death by aunt in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), Oct 31 (PTI) A man was bludgeoned to death allegedly by his aunt, who attacked him with a hammer following a heated argument, police said on Friday.

The accused, Rukhsana, and her husband, Javed, have been taken into custody, police said.

According to police, Imran (35), a resident of Lal Darwaza locality in Shikarpur town, had gone to his maternal uncle Javed's house on Wednesday evening.

An argument broke out between Imran and his aunt Rukhsana, during which she allegedly struck him on the head with a hammer, leaving him seriously injured.

Police rushed to the spot upon receiving information and took the victim to the Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's family, an FIR has been registered at Shikarpur Police Station on Thursday. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dr Tejveer Singh said that both the accused have been arrested, and further legal proceedings are underway. PTI COR CDN SMV HIG