Man bludgeoned to death in Delhi's Burari

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was bludgeoned to death in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Prince, a resident of Burari, they said.

The body was found on Saturday morning on the roadside with the head smashed with stones and bricks, a police officer said.

Prince was facing multiple cases of theft and snatching and recently got bail, the officer said.

A case of murder has been registered and police teams are scanning the CCTV footage. A few suspects have been detained and further investigation is underway, the officer added.