Man bludgeoned to death in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 12 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was bludgeoned to death in sector 8 of IMT, Manesar area on Monday, police said.

Ravi Kumar, a resident of Pinana village in Sonipat, was found dead outside a slum in Sector 8 this morning, they said, adding that the victim was working at a private company in IMT Manesar and lived in a rented room in Aliyar village.

During investigation, it was revealed that Ravi was missing since Sunday night and he was found dead this morning.

Prima facie it seems that someone repeatedly hit Ravi on the head with a stone, resulting in his death, they said.

"An FIR has been registered and the family of the deceased informed. People from the company where the youth worked and where he lived on rent will be questioned. The help of CCTV cameras installed around the crime scene will also be taken. The picture behind the murder will be cleared soon", said a senior police officer. PTI COR NB NB