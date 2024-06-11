Man bludgeoned to death in Himachal’s Una

Una (HP), June 11 (PTI) An unidentified man was bludgeoned to death here, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, a resident of Mohalla Galua found the man’s body lying in a pool of blood at some distance from a road.

The face of the deceased was smashed with stones, they said.

A case of murder has been registered and investigations are underway, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Bhatia said. The CCTV footage of the Una city as well as Haroli subdivision will be scanned to get a clue, he said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem, the officer said.