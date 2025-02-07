Man bludgeoned to death in Latur; case registered

Latur, Feb 7 (PTI) The body of a man, bludgeoned to death, was found outside a shop on the outskirts of Maharashtra's Latur city in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The victim, aged around 40 years, had been attacked with a stone in the Ring Road area under the jurisdiction of Vivekananda Chowk police station, inspector Santosh Patil said.

He said preliminary investigations suggest that the attack occurred between midnight and 5 am.

A case has been registered, and a probe is underway to ascertain the deceased man's identity, the official said. PTI COR ARU