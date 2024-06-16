Man bludgeoned to death in Nashik; case registered

Nashik, Jun 16 (PTI) A 28-year-old autorickshaw driver was allegedly bludgeoned to death in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Sunday, police said.

The body of Prashant Ashok Todkar was found near a police station in the Panchavati area around 8 am, an official said.

The victim appeared to have been bludgeoned to death with stones, he said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons, and investigations are underway, the official said. PTI COR ARU