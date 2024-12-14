Man bludgeoned to death in UP, wife among two detained

Shahjahanpur (UP), Dec 14 (PTI) A man was bludgeoned to death with bricks allegedly by his neighbour here in collusion with the victim's wife, police said on Saturday.

The woman, Shamim Bano, and the man's neighbour Manos have been detained in connection with the incident which took place in Tah Khurd Kala village in the Khutar police station area, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh S said Yunus (40) and Shamim Bano were asleep in their house on Friday night when Manos went there and repeatedly hit her husband on the head with bricks, resulting in his death.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot. Based on a complaint lodged by Yunus' brother, a case has been registered in the matter against Bano and Manos, the SP said.

The two have been detained and are being questioned. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer said. PTI COR NAV DIV DIV