Man bludgeoned to death over suspicion of affair in Rajasthan's Udaipur, 2 held

Jaipur, Mar 10 (PTI) Two people were arrested for allegedly bludgeoning a man to death with a stone on the suspicion of having an illicit affair with a woman in their family in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Bhura Ram (35) and his cousin, Noja Ram (32), police said. They were arrested on Sunday.

The victim, Kaluram Gameti (30), has been missing from home since February 24 and his body was found in a mutilated state in a forest, police said. A complaint was lodged in the case on Thursday.

After the arrest, the accused told the police that they suspected Gameti of having an affair with a woman in their family. Following this, they killed him by hitting him on the head with a stone, Sayra SHO Praveen Jugtawat said.

They mutilated his body with an axe after killing him and dumped him in a dense forest area, police said.

The accused were produced in a court on Monday and were sent to a three-day police remand, police added.