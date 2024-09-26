Man bludgeons father to death in UP's Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 26 (PTI) A man allegedly bludgeoned his father to death with a brick following an argument in the Pipraich area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

The accused, who fled the scene after committing the crime late on Wednesday, was apprehended on Thursday, they said.

Alerted by the man's neighbours, the police reached the spot and admitted an injured Satyaprakash Tiwari to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A police official said an argument broke out late on Wednesday over the accused Kanhaiya Tiwari insisting that Satyaprakash Tiwari arrange his marriage.

"In a fit of rage, Kanhaiya Tiwari threatened to commit suicide by hanging. When his father intervened to stop him, the situation escalated. Kanhaiya Tiwari allegedly grabbed a brick and fatally struck his father on the head and face multiple times," the official said.

Locals said Kanhaiya Tiwari was a habitual drinker and frequently quarrelled with his father, often demanding that he arrange his marriage.

Superintendent of Police (North) Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said, "The accused was apprehended on Thursday. Family dispute is the cause behind the murder." PTI COR KIS SZM