Man bludgeons two persons to death, injures two others at Nagpur railway station

Nagpur, Oct 7 (PTI) Two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries when a man attacked people sleeping on a platform at Nagpur railway station in Maharashtra on Monday morning, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

In an unprovoked attack, the man allegedly bludgeoned the victims with a concrete sleeper (a 50 kg slab used on railway tracks) while they were asleep on platform no. 6 in the early hours of the day, an official said.

A patrolling team of the GRP heard the screams and rushed to the scene. They took the accused, Jai Kumar Kewat (45), into custody, he said.

Ganesh Kumar (40), a resident of Tamil Nadu, and an unidentified destitute man, died in the attack. Two others sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at Mayo Hospital, the official said.

The GRP has registered a case of murder, and further investigation is underway, he said.