Man bludgeons wife, daughter to death in UP's Deoria

Deoria (UP), May 10 (PTI) A 50-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his wife and their 12-year-old daughter to death in the Mayil area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday.

Bablu Kumar of Mathia Mafi village worked in a private company in Punjab's Ludhiana. However, he had been home for the past seven to eight months and become addicted to alcohol. There were daily disputes between him and his wife Durga Devi (40) over his drinking, Circle Officer (Barhaj) Aditya Kumar Gautam said.

Late on Thursday, Bablu, in a fit of rage following another dispute, hit Durga on the head with a 'silbatta (grindstone)', killing her on the spot, Gautam said.

When their 12-year-old daughter Parineeti raised an alarm, Bablu hit her on the head with the grindstone and she died on the spot, the police said.

A case has been registered against Bablu, who is absconding, they said and added that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.