Man bludgeons wife to death in Himachal's Sirmaur

Nahan (HP), Aug 19 (PTI) A 50-year old man allegedly killed his wife after a quarrel in the Paonta Sahib town of Sirmaur district in Himachal Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Sohan Singh, a native of Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh, was married to 44-year-old Raksha Devi of Mashva village in Sirmaur and had been living in a rental home in Paonta Sahib's Taruwala area.

Following a quarrel around 11:30 pm on Sunday, Singh hit his wife on the head with a blunt object, the police said.

Her neighbours and landlord rushed her to the sub-divisional hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Sirmaur) Yogesh Rolta told PTI that the accused was nabbed near Bangaran Chowk in the early hours of Monday.

A murder case has been registered based on the statement of the couple's daughter, he added.

The body has been handed over to the woman's family members after post-mortem, Rolta said.