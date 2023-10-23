Man booked after employee he sacked a year ago commits suicide

Thane, Oct 23 (PTI) A man has been booked in Thane district after a person he sacked from his firm a year ago ended his life by jumping in front of a train, a police official said on Monday.

Ravindra Gor, a resident of Bhandup in Mumbai, allegedly committed suicide on Saturday near Badlapur here, the Kalyan railway police station official said.

"A suicide note found with him blamed his former employer. It said he had run into financial trouble after being fired from his job a year ago. A case of abetment of suicide was registered on Sunday but no arrest has been made," Senior Inspector Archana Dusane said. PTI COR BNM BNM