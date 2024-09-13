Man booked after suspected cow carcass found in his building's water tank

Jaipur, Sep 13 (PTI) A case was registered against a Muslim man after a carcass suspected to be that of a cow was found in the water tank of his building in Hasanpura area here, police said Friday.

Residents of Shiv Colony created a ruckus after stench emanating from the building engulfed the locality on Thursday, Sodala Station House Officer (SHO) Surendra Singh said .

BJP legislator from Civil Lines area, Gopal Sharma and municipal corporation officials reached the spot following the locals' complaints and found the carcass in the water tank, Singh said.

Officials also found illegal construction carried out by the building owner, Mufeed Banjara, after which a demolition drive was carried out by a team of municipal corporation, he said.

The SHO said that locals have lodged a complaint against Banjara and a case has been registered against him under sections of Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act on late Thursday. PTI AG OZ OZ