Man booked along with parents in Indore for divorcing wife through 'triple talaq'

Indore, Feb 10 (PTI) A man was booked in Indore in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly divorcing his wife through the banned triple talaq method after she confronted him over his "illicit relations" with other women, a police official said on Monday.

The couple from Mandsaur had married in 2018 and had two children, the Khajrana police station official added.

"The 25-year-old victim has told us her husband had illicit relations with other women. When she confronted him on this, the accused uttered triple talaq and threw her and their two children out of the house. The man used to taunt the victim by calling her ignorant and illiterate," the official said quoting the FIR.

The woman has also accused her in-laws of harassing her physically and mentally for dowry, the official added.

A case was registered against the man and his parents under the Muslim Women (Protection of Marriage Rights) Act 2019 and other provisions on the complaint of the woman, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh told PTI.

Further steps will be taken after a probe, the additional DCP informed.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Marriage Rights) Act 2019 prohibits the practice of ending marital relations by saying talaq three times in a row. This law provides for imprisonment of up to three years for the culprit. PTI HWP MAS BNM