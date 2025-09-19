Man booked for abducting, raping 4-year-old girl in UP village

Budaun (UP), Sep 19 (PTI) Police have launched a search operation for an unidentified man who allegedly raped a 4-year-old schoolgirl here, officials said on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday when the accused abducted the victim, a student of class one at a local primary school, on her way home.

He then took her to a secluded place and raped her. The girl managed to return home in a distressed state and narrated the ordeal to her family, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Singh said that an investigation has been initiated and two teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused.

He said, "The girl was admitted to the hospital for medical examination and treatment. The accused will be identified and arrested soon, and strict action will be taken."