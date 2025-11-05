Man booked for abduction of teenage girl in Beed district

Beed, Nov 5 (PTI) A 23-year-old man has been booked for allegedly abducting a teenage girl in Maharashtra’s Beed district, officials have said.

The 17-year-old girl from Kaij tehsil stepped out around 8 pm on October 26 to answer nature’s call, but did not return, prompting her parents to approach the police, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint by the girl’s father, police have registered a case against Satish Bhagwat Shinde, 23, for allegedly luring and abducting the teenager, he said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI COR NR