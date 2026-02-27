Man booked for abetting college student's suicide in Palghar

Palghar, Feb 27 (PTI) A case has been registered against a 20-year-old man in connection with the suicide of a college student who had allegedly been in a relationship with him in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

The 19-year-old woman died by suicide by jumping in front of a local train at Virar railway station on January 29, an official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman's mother, a case under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the accused, a resident of Washim, he said.

According to the police, the accused befriended the victim on an online gaming platform last year and allegedly established a physical relationship with her on the promise of marriage.

The victim's mother, in her complaint, alleged that her daughter became pregnant and was distressed after the accused refused to marry her and entered into another relationship.

The medical report confirmed that the deceased was pregnant at the time of her death, the official added. PTI COR ARU