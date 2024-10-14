Man booked for abetting suicide of girl in SP MLA's house, victim's kin claim she was blackmailed

Bhadohi (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) On the order of a local court, police on Monday registered an FIR against a man for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 17-year-old girl in the house of Samajwadi party MLA Zahid Beg, officials said.

The teen girl's mother alleged the man threatened to leak her daughter's obscene videos on social media, they added.

The girl worked as a domestic help in the MLA's residence in the Malikana locality and used to live in a room on the upper portion of the house. She was found hanging from a fan there on September 9.

A case was registered against MLA Beg, his wife and son for abetment to suicide, violation of labour law and child trafficking.

Zahid Beg is lodged in the district jail at Naini in Prayagraj district and his son Zaim Beg is lodged in the district jail of Varanasi, while the MLA's wife Seema Beg is absconding.

The victim's mother Noorjahan approached Chief Judicial Magistrate Sabeeha Khatoon's court on Monday for registering an FIR against one Abhishek Saroj in connection with her daughter's death, blaming the man for the alleged suicide, the officials said.

Noorjahan alleged that Saroj established physical relations with her daughter and filmed her obscene videos, which he used to blackmail the girl by threatening to make them viral. This led the girl to commit suicide, the mother added.

On her plea, CJM Khatoon on Monday ordered the local police to register an FIR in this connection under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

SHO Ashwani Kumar Tripathi said the FIR has been registered on court orders against Saroj, a resident of Kanshiram Housing society.

He said a parallel probe will be conducted with the case registered against the Bhadohi MLA, his son and wife. PTI COR ABN RPA