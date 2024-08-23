Man booked for abetting woman's suicide in Bhiwandi

Thane, Aug 23 (PTI) A case has been registered against a 25-year-old man for allegedly abetting the suicide of a woman in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The Bhiwandi police on Thursday registered a case under section 109 (abetment) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, an official said.

As per the first information report (FIR), the accused allegedly sexually harassed a 35-year-old woman. She hanged herself in the kitchen of her house on August 20, he said.

The police had initially registered a case of accidental death, but a relative of the victim lodged a complaint, the official said.

The matter is being probed, and no arrest has been made so far, he added. PTI COR ARU