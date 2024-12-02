Man booked for assaulting, abusing civic officials during demolition drive in Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) A 55-year-old man allegedly assaulted and abused civic personnel in Mumbai on Monday when a municipal team went to demolish an illegal shed built by him and threatened to commit suicide if the action was not sopped, a police official said.

Advertisment

The police later registered an FIR against the man, Yogesh Sridhar Rao, a resident of the Malwani area, after a civic engineer filed a complaint.

A team of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was demolishing an illegal shed located in front of a hotel in suburban Malad (West) when Rao reached there. Rao got agitated on seeing the demolition of the structure built by him and tried to stop the civic team, said the official.

He confronted BMC engineer Praveen Madhukar Muluk (38) and allegedly assaulted him, and abused and threatened others who were part of the team, according to the official.

Advertisment

Rao then picked up a brick lying nearby and hit himself on the head with it and threatened to pour petrol on his body and set afire if the demolition team does not leave the spot, he said.

A case was registered against Rao at the Malwani police station for obstructing government work and abusing, assaulting and threatening civic staffers. PTI ZA RSY