Man booked for assaulting wife, hanging her upside down in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), May 16 (PTI) A man has been booked for allegedly assaulting his wife and hanging her upside down from the roof of their house in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, police said on Friday.

The incident took place around 10 pm on Tuesday and the woman was rescued by neighbours, they said.

Superintendent of Police (South) Anishka Verma said an FIR has been registered against four people, including the husband, based on the complaint filed by the woman's brother.

According to the complaint, the accused, 40-year-old Nitin Singh beat his wife 38-year-old Dolly and then attempted to kill her by hanging her upside down from the roof.

Upon hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to the spot, caught hold of her and brought her down safely. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, police said.

They said Dolly married Nitin 12 years ago.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against -- Nitin, his brother Amit Singh, Amit's wife and their mother -- the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.