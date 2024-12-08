Man booked for attempting to deposit counterfeit currency at bank in Thane district

Thane, Dec 8 (PTI) A case has been registered against a 48-year-old man who allegedly tried to deposit counterfeit currency in a cooperative bank in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The Dombivli police have registered a case against the accused under section 179 (using as genuine, forged or counterfeit coin, government stamp, currency notes, or bank notes) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), an official said.

He said the accused, a resident of Khadavli, visited the bank on December 3 to deposit Rs 45,000 in Rs 500 denomination notes. However, 45 notes turned out to be fake after verification.

While no arrest has been made in the case so far, a probe is on to find out where the notes were sourced from, the official said. PTI COR ARU