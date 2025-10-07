Man booked for attempting to rape 20-year-old daughter in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) A 40-year-old man has been booked here for allegedly attempting to rape his 20-year-old daughter, police said on Tuesday.

According to the complaint lodged by the survivor, the incident occurred on Monday while she was sleeping in the same room as her father and brother.

The accused allegedly locked the door after his son went to the toilet and tried to sexually assault his daughter.

The woman raised an alarm, following which he fled the spot, police said.

The police have not disclosed the name of the accused.

A case has been registered, and police teams have been formed to trace him, Station House Officer (SHO) Munish Kumar said, adding the woman has been sent for a medical examination.