Man booked for attempting to strangle wife to death in Thane district

Thane, Oct 28 (PTI) An offence has been registered against a 23-year-old man who allegedly attempted to strangle his wife to death over a petty argument at their house in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The police on Friday registered a case against Kushal Bajirao Jadhav for the incident that occurred in the Hajimalang Road area of Kalyan on October 16, sub-inspector G R Babad of Manpada police station said.

The accused, who was unemployed, frequently quarrelled with his 19-year-old wife, and on the day of the attack, he allegedly tried to hang her from a ceiling fan using a rope, he said.

The accused allegedly choked the woman multiple times before finally letting go of her, the official said.

The woman was sent for medical examination, and the FIR was registered after the reports arrived, he said, adding that a manhunt has been launched for the absconding accused. PTI COR ARU