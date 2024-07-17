Man booked for beating dog to death in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar city

Mumbai, Jul 17 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar city have registered a case against a 50-year-old man for allegedly thrashing a dog and dragging her by a rope resulting in her death, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the evening of July 10 when accused Madhav Gurav brutally assaulted the stray dog with a stick to the extent that her eyes nearly popped out, the official said.

Gurav allegedly tied a rope to the neck of the canine animal and dragged her on the road, he said.

Priti Jaiswal, who works for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), and her friend took the injured dog to a state-run hospital in Nandurbar but it succumbed to her injuries within two hours, the official said.

After Jaiswal narrated the incident to other members of PETA, one Sinchana Subramanyam (30) filed a police complaint.

A case was then registered against Gurav for mischief by killing or maiming an animal under section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the official said.

Police have sent a notice to Gurav, the official said, adding that further probe is underway. PTI DC NR