Man booked for bid to kill relatives over dispute in Thane

Thane, Mar 26 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly attempting to murder three of his relatives over a property dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old accused allegedly attacked the three victims -- a 19-year-old man, his sister and mother -- with a grinding stone at their house in Bhiwandi area on March 23, the official from Shanti Nagar police station said.

The three persons suffered facial and head injuries and were undergoing treatment in a hospital, he said.

Based on the man's complaint, the police on Monday registered an FIR against the accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 109 (attempt to murder), 118(2) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 118(1), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), the official said.

No arrest has been made so far, the police said, adding a probe is on into the case. PTI COR GK