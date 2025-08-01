Man booked for blackmailing wife to make her work in dance bars

Nashik, Aug 1 (PTI) A man has been booked along with an associate for allegedly forcing his wife to work in dance bars in Bengaluru and Solapur, a police official said here on Friday.

As per the complaint of the woman, she was given a sedative by her husband, who then kidnapped her with the help of his friend and took her to Bengaluru, the Panchavati police station official said.

"They made objectionable videos of the woman and blackmailed her. They threatened to circulate the videos on social media if she refused to work in dance bars. They forced her to dance in bars between August 2022 and September 2023. Her husband also stole her money," he said.

A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and efforts are on to nab the two accused, the official said. PTI COR BNM