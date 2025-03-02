Man booked for cheating army aspirant of Rs 1.75 lakh

Pune, March 2 (PTI) A man was booked for cheating a person of Rs 1.75 lakh by promising to get him recruited in the army, a Pune police official said on Sunday.

Accused Nitin Suryawanshi posed as an army personnel when he met victim Bharat Mhate on a train in Latur in August last year, the Bundgarden police station official said.

"Suryawanshi promised to get Mhate a job in the military and took Rs 1.75 lakh from him. After Suryawanshi started avoiding calls, Mhate knew he had been cheated. He verified from the army's Southern Command that Suryawanshi was not part of the force and approached police," he said. PTI COR BNM