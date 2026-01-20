Man booked for cheating ex-employer of Rs 38.61 lakh in Thane

Thane, Jan 20 (PTI) A case has been registered against a 35-year-old man for allegedly cheating his former employer of Rs 38.61 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the accused, Prakash Jabbar Singh, under sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for the alleged fraud that took place between January and October 2024, an official said.

He said the complainant, an oil trader, has alleged that Singh systematically siphoned off money and goods belonging to his company over a period of 10 months while he was working for him.

The accused allegedly took products worth Rs 23.56 lakh from the complainant's customers for himself and purchased goods worth Rs 15 lakh for sale in his own grocery store, the officer said.

Singh allegedly misappropriated Rs 38.61 lakh, he said, adding that a probe is underway and no arrest has been made. PTI COR ARU