Man booked for cheating IT professional of Rs 1.96 cr, poisoning him in Thane

Thane, Apr 12 (PTI) A case has been registered against a man from Mumbai for allegedly cheating an IT professional of Rs 1.96 crore and attempting to kill him by poisoning, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint, a first information report (FIR) was registered against Ajinkya Ashok Mohite, a resident of Sion, under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 123 (causing hurt by means of poison with intent to commit an offence, 318(4) (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, an official said.

He said the alleged crime took place between July 2022 and February 2025.

The official said Mohite befriended the 43-year-old victim, a resident of Thane, and allegedly convinced him to invest in land at Chiplun in Ratnagiri.

"Mohite took Rs 92.7 lakh from the victim. He also emotionally manipulated, blackmailed, and threatened him to hand over property documents," he said.

The accused also allegedly took gold coins worth Rs 1.03 crore from the victim, the official said.

As per the complaint, Mohite coerced the victim into preparing a will in his name and made him consume liquor laced with a suspicious white powder, the official said.

Forensic reports cited in the complaint stated that the victim was administered tricyclic antidepressants and barbiturates, substances known for their potent sedative and toxic effects in high doses.

"We are verifying the financial transactions, medical reports, and witness statements. No one has been taken into custody yet," a senior official said. PTI COR ARU