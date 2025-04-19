Man booked for cheating job aspirants of Rs 8 lakh in Thane district

Thane, Apr 19 (PTI) A case has been registered against a man for allegedly cheating job aspirants of Rs 8 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Amar Kachru Bagul, allegedly cheated people with a promise of jobs in the Railways and education department between September 2018 and April this year, an official said.

He took Rs 6 lakh and Rs 2 lakh from the victims, who are residents of Ambernath, he said.

The victims approached the police when they did not get jobs or their money back, the official said, adding that further probe is underway. PTI COR ARU