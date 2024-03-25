Man booked for cheating land buyers of Rs 76 lakh

Thane, Mar 25 (PTI) A man was booked for allegedly cheating people by taking Rs 76 lakh for a land parcel in Uran in Navi Mumbai and then failing to conclude the deal, a police official said on Monday.

The case was registered on Saturday on the complaint of a 52-year-old man from Dombivali in Thane, the official said.

"As per the complainant, he and some others gave Rs 76 lakh to the accused for 51 'gunthas' of land in Chanje. The man is accused of not going ahead with formalities like land registration. No one has been arrested and a probe is underway," Uran police station senior inspector Satish Nikam said. PTI COR BNM