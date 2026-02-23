Man booked for cheating shop owner of Rs 35 lakh with promise of medical college admission

Thane, Feb 23 (PTI) A 43-year-old man was booked in Thane for allegedly cheating a medical store owner of Rs 35.42 lakh with the promise of getting the latter's son admission in a medical college under "VIP quota", a police official said on Monday.

An FIR was registered on February 22 against Balkum-resident Prashant Mahajan for cheating and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Narpoli police station sub inspector Santosh Shinde said.

"The victim and accused are known to each other. Mahajan promised the complainant that he would get his son admission in a medical college under VIP quota. He paid Mahajan Rs 35.42 lakh in multiple instalments. However, the promised admission never materialised, following which the victim approached police," he said.

A probe into the case is underway and Mahajan is yet to be arrested, Shinde added. PTI COR BNM