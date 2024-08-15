Man booked for cheating three persons of Rs 1.92 crore

Thane, Aug 15 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a man from Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra for allegedly cheating three persons to the tune of Rs 1.92 crore on the pretext of procuring wine shop licences for them, an official said on Thursday.

The Bhiwandi police in Thane district registered the case against Amol Shahji Patil, a resident of Ulwe in Navi Mumbai for duping the trio residing in Dombivli.

"In July 2021, the accused approached the victim posing as a staffer of Mantralaya (state secretariat in Mumbai) and told them that he could obtain liquor licences for two shops. He also showed the signed documents purported to be issued by the state excise department," he said.

He took a total of Rs 1,92,24,593 from the three victims between June 2021 and December 2023 and gave them the wine shop licence copy, which he claimed was issued by the Thane district collector and the excise department.

The victims later realised that they were duped and lodged a police complaint.

The case against Patil was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468 and 471 (all pertaining to forgery) at Shanti Nagar police station and others. PTI COR NP