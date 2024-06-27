Man booked for circulating private video of estranged live-in partner

Thane, Jun 27 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a 29-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane for allegedly circulating on social messaging platform a private video of a woman after his live-in relationship with her broke off, an official said.

The accused, Kiran Bagrao, from Shahapur in the district, was booked based on a complaint lodged by the 47-year-old woman.

In her complaint, the victim said she was in a live-in relationship with the accused. At that time, he took gold jewellery from her. Once he even recorded a video of her taking bath. Later, when she refused to continue the live-in relationship with the accused and asked him to return her ornaments, he allegedly circulated the video on WhatsApp, the official said.

When the victim refused to meet the accused, he warned of dire consequences and issued death threats to her, he said.

The accused and the woman were in a live-in relationship from August 2022 to January this year at Dombivli and Majiwada, the official said, adding that local police were probing the crime further.

The first information report (FIR) was registered against the man under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (uttering any word or making any gesture intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and also provisions of the IT Act, the official from Kapurbawdi police station of Wagle Estate division told PTI.