Man booked for credit card fraud in Kolkata

Kolkata, Nov 11 (PTI) The Kolkata Police has registered a case against a man for allegedly cloning credit cards and misappropriating around Rs 11.86 lakh from a person, an official said on Tuesday.

A case in this regard was lodged at Park Street Police Station under sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), he said.

"The accused, along with others, allegedly induced the complainant to hand over his credit cards," the official said.

The miscreants then “cloned the credit cards and siphoned off Rs 11,85,872” without the complainant’s knowledge, he said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI SCH RBT