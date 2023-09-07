Man booked for damaging office of gold finance firm in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Sep 7 (PTI) A 41-year-old man was booked for allegedly vandalising the office of a gold finance firm in Turbhe in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon following an argument over delay in procedure of releasing gold, the APMC police station official added.

He threw a stone into the glass cabin of one of the staffers and also abused those present, the official added.

The man, a resident of Andheri in Mumbai, has been charged for negligent act endangering the life of others, criminal intimidation and other offences but is yet to be arrested, the official added. PTI COR BNM BNM