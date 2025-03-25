Man booked for 'defaming' traffic cop by uploading his video on Facebook

Mumbai, Mar 25 (PTI) The Mumbai police on Tuesday registered an FIR against a man for allegedly defaming a traffic police constable by uploading his video on a social media platform, officials said.

The case was registered against Yashwant Bandgar after he uploaded the video of the traffic police constable Vikas Pol on his Facebook account, they said.

"Pol had penalised Bandgar for violating traffic norms. Angry over it, he shot the video and posted it on Facebook. After the video went viral, the constable lodged a complaint against him," the official said, adding that a probe was underway. PTI ZA NP