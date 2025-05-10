Man booked for dowry harassment in UP

Bhadohi (UP), May 9 (PTI) A man has been booked in Gopiganj area here after his wife complained of dowry harassment and triple talaq, police said on Friday.

The complaint was filed by Nagma Bano against her husband Haider Ali on Thursday. The couple, who married in 2017, has two children.

In her complaint, Bano has alleged that she was repeatedly harassed for dowry by her husband. She also alleged that Haider gave her triple talaq.

Gopiganj Station House Officer Rajesh Kumar said, "We received a complaint from Nagma Bano accusing her husband of harassment for dowry. A case has been registered and investigations are underway." The SHO said the FIR has been filed under Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Dowry Prohibition Act.

"Sections pertaining to triple talaq will be added after preliminary investigation," he said. PTI COR CDN RUK RUK