Man booked for duping home buyers of over Rs 85 lakh

Thane, Sep 11 (PTI) Police have registered a case of cheating against a man and his firm for allegedly duping nine home buyers to the tune of more than Rs 85 lakh at Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.

The case was filed against Bajrang Tukaram Patil and his company, S B Enterprises, under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Koparkhairane police station on September 9.

"The complaint alleges that between 2019 and January 2024, Patil deceived nine home buyers of Rs 85,23,000. The victims had paid the money to Patil for buying the houses. Despite promises and follow-up, none of the victims received the houses and did not get any response from the accused," he said.

One of the victims finally lodged a complaint on Monday, following which the police launched a probe. PTI COR NP