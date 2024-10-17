Man booked for duping senior citizen of Rs 3 lakh under pretext of job for his son

Thane, Oct 17 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly cheating a 61-year-old person in Maharashtra's Thane district of Rs 3 lakh by promising a job for his son in the postal department, an official said on Thursday.

The 64-year-old accused contacted the man, both residents of Kalyan area, a few years back.

The accused took Rs 5 lakh from the man after offering to get a job to his son in the postal department but did not fulfil the promise, the official from Bazarpeth police station said.

After the victim contacted the accused, he only returned Rs 2 lakh.

Based on the victim's complaint, the police on Wednesday registered an FIR against the accused under various legal provisions, including cheating and criminal breach of trust, the official said. PTI COR GK