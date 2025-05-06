Man booked for extorting Rs 13 lakh from married lover

Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) Police registered an FIR against a man for allegedly extorting Rs 13 lakh from a married woman with whom he had an affair by threatening to release her intimate videos, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused individual, originally from Bihar, is currently on the run, and a search is on to trace him, the official said.

The victim, employed with a private company, became friends with the accused, identified as Himanshu Kumar Singh, in 2022.

The complainant stated that she and Singh shared an intimate relationship. However, Singh secretly filmed their private moments using her mobile phone, laptop and a spycam.

The FIR stated that Singh blackmailed the woman with the video clips and extorted Rs 13 lakh in cash and gold jewellery from the victim.

Fed up with the harassment, the woman approached Bangur Nagar police station and lodged an FIR, following which a case was registered against Singh on charges of blackmail, extortion, sexual assault, and under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. PTI ZA NSK