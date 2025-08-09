Man booked for feeding pigeons from tray on roof of car; vehicle seized

Mumbai, Aug 9 (PTI) A man was booked on Saturday for feeding pigeons from a grain-filled tray kept on the roof of his car in Mumbai's Dadar area, a police official said.

The car too has been seized, the Shivaji Park police station official said.

"Mahendra Sanklecha, a Lalbaug resident, was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on charges of public nuisance, disobedience of the order duly promulgated by public servant, negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life. He has been issued a notice as well," the official said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's decision to ban public feeding of pigeons in view of health hazards associated with the practice and close 'kabutarkhanas' has led to a controversy.

People who feed pigeons have challenged the civic body's decision in the Bombay High Court.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday said it had not passed any order directing the closure of 'kabutarkhanas' (pigeon-feeding spots) in the city, but only refrained from staying the closure order of the municipal corporation.

A committee of experts can study whether the old kabutarkhanas in the city should continue, but "human life is of paramount importance", it said.